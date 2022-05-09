Atletico Madrid beats Real Madrid 1-0

Atletico Madrid beat city rivals and La Liga champions, Real Madrid 1-0 yesterday to put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League.

With the title wrapped up, Real Madrid made seven changes following their dramatic win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid started strongly and Yannick Carrasco converted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was brought down.

Atletico Madrid remain fourth, six points clear of Real Betis in fifth.

Atletico Madrid missed chances to double their lead, with Angel Correa sending a shot wide of goal early on, and Cunha seeing his shot saved after great work by the goalkeeper.

Griezmann and Carrasco also combined superbly in the box but Griezmann shot wide of goal, before Carrasco struck the inside of the near post moments later.

Real Madrid improved when Vinicius Junior was introduced in the second half and his driving run set up a good opportunity for Marco Asensio, which was blocked.

Substitute Federico Valverde twice tested Atletico’s goalkeeper, Jan Oblak in the end-to-end encounter.

La Liga Champions, Real Madrid have three more league matches to play before meeting Liverpool in the Champions League final on 28th May in Paris.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

