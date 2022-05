International Basketball Federation (FIBA) coach, Nelson Isley begins 3-day Basketball Coaching Workshop in St Vincent and the Grenadines today at 9.30 a. m.

Today’s Opening Session will be at the Music Centre Events Centre on Grenville Street, Kingstown.

The Workshop will include Theoretical Sessions in the morning followed by practical on court sessions in the afternoons.

