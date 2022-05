The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is continuing to emphasize the importance of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache is urging Vincentians to get their vaccines as well as their booster shots to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.

Here’s more in NBC’s COVID-19 update.

