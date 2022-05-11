Results of Tuesday’s semi finals NBA games

Devin Booker led a third-quarter surge as Phoenix Suns beat Dallas Mavericks 110-80 to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference NBA semi-finals last night.

Dallas Mavericks closed to within a point at 49-48 shortly after half-time.

But Booker scored 12 of his 28 points as Phoenix Suns outscored Dallas Mavericks 33-14 in the third quarter to take command.

Phoenix Suns can clinch a place in the conference finals by winning game six tomorrow, but the away team is yet to win in the best-of-seven series.

Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points for Phoenix Suns, while team-mates, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson scored 14 points each.

Luka Doncic claimed 28 points and 11 rebounds for Dallas Mavericks, with Jalen Brunson adding 21.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, Miami Heat beat Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Seven players scored in double figures for Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler claiming a game-high 23 points, while Max Strus produced his first double-double of the post-season with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

