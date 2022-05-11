CPEA will be held this Thursday and Friday

The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), which is a regional assessment model that is offered by the Caribbean Examination Council, will be held on Thursday, May 12th and Friday, May 13th, 2022.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, one thousand, seven hundred and fourteen (1714) Grade 6 students comprising of eight hundred and sixty-four (864) males and eight hundred and fifty (850) females will sit the external component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

The external component of the assessment comprises four (4) multiple choice papers in four (4) areas: Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts and Science. Each paper consists of fifty (50) items with duration of one hour and fifteen minutes per paper. The multiple choice, which is the external component of the assessment, accounts for 60% of the final score and the School-Based Assessment (SBA), the internal component, accounts for 40% of the final score.

On Day One, Thursday 12th May, 2022, Mathematics and Social Studies will be administered and on Day Two, Friday 13th May, 2022, Language Arts and Science will be administered.

The results are expected to be released by CXC in June, allowing sufficient time for the Ministry of Education to conduct its secondary placement exercise for the new academic (2022/2023).

The Minister of Education and National Reconciliation wishes all students success in their examination and expresses his gratitude to the head teachers, teachers, auxiliary staff members and other stakeholders for their dedication to all students.

