The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) celebrates 20 years

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) recently celebrated a milestone – its twentieth anniversary with a series of activities.

Acting Deputy Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Sergeant Ivo Ash said the anniversary activities were celebrated with the theme “Twenty Years of Seasoned Proceeds of Today, to Prevent the Crimes Of Tomorrow”.

He said the focus of the FIU is to address issues of money laundering among other financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Investigator at the Financial Intelligence Unit, Corporal Javid Riberro outlined several activities held to coincide with the 20th anniversary, which was observed last Saturday May 6th.

