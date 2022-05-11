The government to invest 1.5 million dollars to the Fleet Expansion Program

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will make an initial investment of 1.5 million dollars towards the Fleet Expansion Program.

A Memorandum of Understanding for the Fleet Expansion Program was signed yesterday by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says the Government is continuing with its quest to develop the Fisheries Sector and encouraged Fisherfolk to seize the opportunities being presented to them.

Meanwhile, Representative from the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union, Cynthia Hope-Browne says the Union will continue to play a pivotal role in the development of SVG.

