PM Gonsalves extends best wishes to all students sitting CPEA

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has extended best wishes to all students who are being assessed in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment {CPEA}

One thousand, seven hundred and fourteen Grade Six Students are sitting the external component of the CPEA, which is being offered by the Caribbean Examination Council.

Speaking on Star Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves wished all students success in their examinations

The Prime Minister thanked Teachers for the remarkable work done to prepare students for the CPEA.

Mathematics and Social Studies were administered today and tomorrow Language Arts and Science will be administered.

The results are expected to be released by CXC in June, allowing sufficient time for the Ministry of Education to conduct its secondary placement exercise for the new academic (2022/2023).

