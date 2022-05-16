The President of India to arrive in SVG this week

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to welcome the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who is expected to arrive here this week for an official visit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says President Kovind is expected to arrive here on Wednesday May 18th for a four-day visit.

While here, the President will hold talks with Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He is also expected to address a Special Sitting of the House of Assembly on Thursday 19th May, at 11:00 a.m. at the Assembly Chamber.

President Kovind is scheduled to leave St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday May 21st.

A release from the Ministry of External Affairs in India says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is an important partner of India, noting that both countries were members of the United Nations Security Council in 2021, and co-operated well during this period.

The Indian President is currently paying a four-day officials visit to Jamaica. The visit comes as Jamaica celebrates 60 years of political independence and also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and India.

