MR CLEVELAND CARTRIGHT SUTHERLAND of La Croix and Mt Greenan died on Tuesday April 26th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 29th at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00am. The service begins at 11:00am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Tee-Gee Bus leaves the Belle Vue Seventh Day Adventist church at 9:00am for persons wishing to attend the funeral.

