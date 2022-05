MR JEVORNIE ALLISON JUSTIN GIBSON of Welcome died on Saturday May 14th at the age of 24. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 28th at the St Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, Gomea. The body lies at the church from noon. The Service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Church Yard. Tevis Cain Van with Registration Number HJ 130 will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

