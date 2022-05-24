African Liberation Day will be celebrated tomorrow

Vincentians are being urged to support the activities which will be held here tomorrow, Wednesday May 25th, to commemorate African Liberation Day.

The day has been designated by African countries to celebrate the hard-fought achievements of their freedom from European colonial powers.

Ideisha Jackson, a member of the African Liberation Day Committee told NBC News that an Exhibition and cultural programme will be held from 10am tomorrow at the Car Park next to the Postal Corporation.

Miss Jackson said tomorrow’s programme will cater for the entire family.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

