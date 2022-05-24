NBC’s Special Report for May 24th 2022

Young entertainers from schools across the country will showcase their talent this weekend as the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) holds preliminary Judging for the 2022 Junior Calypso/Soca Monarch competition.

Co-ordinator of the competition, and Member of the CDC{s Shows and Marketing Committee, Jomoro Francis said preparations are well underway for the Preliminaries which will be held at the CDC’s Office this Friday and Saturday commencing at 9:00am on both days.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

