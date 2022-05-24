The total number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 123

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 123 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

, the Ministry says nine new cases were recorded on Monday from PCR tests, and six new cases from Rapid Antigen tests.

Twenty-one recoveries were noted on Monday, and seven persons are hospitalized with the virus: five are unvaccinated, one is fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

8,641 cases of Covid 19 and 8,412 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

70,872 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,514 persons have received their first dose; 30,610 have received their second dose and 3,748 have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

