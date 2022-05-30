Boston Celtics advances to the NBA finals for the first time in 12 years

Boston Celtics reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years as they held off a determined Miami Heat for a 100-96 game-seven win in Miami last night.

Boston Celtics failed in their last five play-off matches and almost did so again last night, as Jimmy Butler missed a late three-point attempt which would have given Miami Heat the lead.

But Boston Celtics go on to meet the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

Boston Celtics led by 17 at one point in the second quarter but a fourth-quarter flurry helped Miami Heat repeatedly reduce the advantage.

After Butler’s missed three-pointer, Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart, who had 24 points and nine rebounds in total made two free throws to seal the long-awaited finals place.

Series Most Valuable Player (MVP), Jayson Tatum starred for Boston Celtics with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Jaylen Brown had 24 points.

In the Finals, Boston Celtics will meet Golden State Warriors, who beat Dallas Mavericks to earn their place in the finals.

Game one of the finals is in San Francisco on Thursday.

