PM Gonsalves condemns the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the 9th Summit of the Americas

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the 9th Summit of the Americas, as wrong, arrogant and insulting.

He made the statement during a political-cultural event held in Havana to celebrate thirty years of diplomatic ties between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba.

The Prime Minister said he will not be attending the 9th Summit of the Americas to be held in Los Angeles, unless Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are invited to participate.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also paid tribute to the late Former Cuban President, Fidel Castro as he highlighted the strong relations which have been established between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

