The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins today, and a number of businesses across the country are advising Vincentians to ensure that they are adequately prepared for any eventuality this season.

This year’s Hurricane Season has been forecast to be active or above normal, with 21 or more expected weather systems.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

