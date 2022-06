Vincentians are being reminded that the removal of the Mass Gathering restrictions does not mean that masks are no longer recommended in public spaces.

This reminder has come from Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache. She highlighted that COVID19 is still circulating and people must continue to be responsible and wear their masks.

Donnie Collins has more, in today’s Covid-19 Update.

