Minister Gonsalves assures Vincentians that adequate arrangements are in place for the soon-to-be constructed Holiday Inn Express Hotel

Vincentians have been assured that adequate arrangements are in place for the soon-to-be constructed Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Diamond.

The assurance came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, as he delivered remarks at the Signing Ceremony held here this week.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has signed a 52-million dollar contract with Contractors NH International Caribbean Limited for the construction of the Hotel.

Minister Gonsalves said the funds for the project have been fully secured by the Government, through a grant from the CARICOM Development Fund.

