The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has announced changes to the entry protocols to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the Covid19 Pandemic continues.

Word of this came from Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who said the new changes will come into effect on Monday June 13th.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid-19 Update.

