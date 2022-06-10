CONCACAF nations league fixtures

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago will meet at 3.00 p. m today at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines in their CONCACAF Nations League Group C match.

Trinidad and Tobago are second in the Group with 3 points from 2 matches. Nicaragua top the Group with 4 points from 2 matches, with the Bahamas third on 3 points from 2 matches. St Vincent and the Grenadines are at the bottom of the Table on 1 point from 2 matches.

Today also, the Bahamas will meet Nicaragua in Group C at 5.00 p. m in the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic will oppose Guatemala at 7.00 p. m in Group D in the Dominican Republic.

In matches played yesterday, St Lucia beat Dominica 1-0 in Group C of League C in Dominica. St Kitts and Nevis defeated Aruba 3-2 in Group B in Aruba. Puerto Rico won from the Cayman Islands 3-0 in Group D in the Cayman Islands. Guadeloupe had the better of Barbados 1-0 in Group A in Barbados. Belize and French Guiana played to a 1-1 draw in Group D in Belize, and Cuba defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-0 in Group A in Antigua and Barbuda.

