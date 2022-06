Fitz Hughes dominated yesterday’s match of the Rudy’s Electrical North Leeward Football Championship by beating Beachfront Older Boys 8-1 at the Fitz Hughes Playing Field.

Gavin Browne scored five of the goals for Fitz Hughes. Enroy Edwards and Rionne Edwards converted a goal each. To add insult to injury, Beachfront Older Boys provided Fitz Hughes with an own goal. Elroy Thompson scored a consolation goal for Beachfront Older Boys.

