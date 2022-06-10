Spain beats Switzerland 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League

Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal as Spain beat Switzerland 1-0 for their first win of the UEFA Nations League in Geneva yesterday.

Sarabia slid home Marcos Llorente’s cross in a goal which was allowed to stand after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for offside.

Switzerland had two late chances when Breel Embolo lobbied wide, and Djibril Sow’s last-second volley was blocked.

Spain are on 5 points from three games in Group A2.

Portugal, who beat the Czech Republic 2-0, are two points clear of their neighbours.

