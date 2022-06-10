St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association will hold an Annual General Meeting tomorrow

Delegates of the Clubs affiliated to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association will meet at the Annual General Meeting tomorrow morning at ten o’clock at the President’s Suite of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The meeting will receive and adopt the Association’s Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements; confirm the Minutes of the last Annual General Meeting; and consider Other Business.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Romel Currency will chair the Meeting.

Three delegates from each member club are entitled to attend the meeting.

