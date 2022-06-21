Royal Caribbean resumes job interviews locally

Interviews are being conducted here from today, for Vincentians who are seeking employment with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, as the mass recruitment exercise continues.

And, Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said some of the persons who previously applied for jobs with Royal Caribbean, will also have their interviews conducted from today, along with new applicants.

Minister James said there are three hundred and ten individuals yet to be interviewed, after applying for these jobs previously.

The interview process takes place today, tomorrow and Thursday.

