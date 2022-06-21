The Government will be distributing debit cards to families affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to provide support to families who were impacted by the 2021 volcanic eruption.

The families are receiving funds by way of Debit Cards, which are being distributed from today.

In making the announcement yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said close to four thousand cards will be distributed over the next few days.

The initiative follows negotiations carried out by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves with the World Bank, under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme.

