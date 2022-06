Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has congratulated the National Democratic Congress {NDC} in Grenada at its victory at the polls yesterday

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won nine of the fifteen seats in the general elections.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he will be holding discussions with the NDC Leader, Dickon Mitchell on several important matters.

