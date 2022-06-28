There are now 80 active cases of COVID19 in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 80 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says there were two new cases recorded on Monday, from 7 PCR Tests, and 5 new cases were recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

13 recoveries were noted on Monday, and three persons are currently hospitalized with the virus. Two are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

9,045 cases of Covid 19 and 8,854 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 111 persons have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, 71,522 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 36,753 persons have received their first dose; 30,865 have received their second dose and 3,904 persons have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

