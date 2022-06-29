Local Weather Forecast

The SVG Meteorological Service says Potential Tropical Cyclone TWO will continue to dominate the weather pattern across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the remainder of the day.

Therefore, pockets of moderate to heavy showers are forecast, with ENE-ESE winds blowing at approximately 35km/- 55km/h for the rest of the day.

The Met Office says the flash flood watch and wind advisory remain in effect. Seas would remain rough with swells ranging between 2.5m – 4.0m. The marine warning remains in effect.

By Thursday, SVG will experience a decrease in cloud cover and a reduction in shower activity as the system tracks westward over the Southern Caribbean Sea.

Also, east north-easterly winds are forecast to decrease, blowing at 20km/h-35km/h, and sea conditions will gradually improve from Thursday.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave would be in the vicinity around Thursday night, and showers with possible isolated thunderstorms are forecast for Friday with instability lasting into the weekend.

In addition, a thin layer of Sahara dust haze will be visible, posing no significant threat.

