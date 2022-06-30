England Women and Africa Women closed Day 3 of the one-off Test

Debutant medium pacer, Issy Wong took two late wickets to aid England Women’s push for victory over South Africa Women yesterday, the third day of the one-off Test at Taunton, Somerset.

A three-hour rain delay looked to have ended the day’s play, but Wong took two wickets when play resumed for 12.5 overs.

Lara Goodall edged down the leg side, and Laura Wolvaardt was caught at gully to leave South Africa Women 55-3 and 78 runs behind.

England had earlier pushed their first innings to 417-8 declared, the fourth-highest total they have made in a Women’s Test.

Nat Sciver remained unbeaten on 169, fourth on the all-time list of individual scores by an England Woman in Tests.

Leading by 133, England removed South Africa opener Andrie Steyn, before two lengthy rain breaks allowed only eight overs in nearly six hours.

The weather looked to have frustrated England, only for Wong’s double strike to keep them on course for a first Test win since 2014.

The scores at the close of play yesterday, the third day of the 5-day match, South Africa Women 284 and 55-3, England Women 417-8 declared.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

