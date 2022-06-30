SVG records 7 new Covid-19 cases

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded here, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 82.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there were five recoveries over the reporting period.

The Ministry in its latest update says ten persons are currently hospitalized with the virus. Nine are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

To date, 9,058 cases of COVID-19 and 8,864 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 112 persons have died from the disease.

Health Officials have administered a total of 71,560 COVID-19 vaccines here. 36,775 persons have received their first dose; 30,880 have received their second dose and 3,905 persons have received boosters.

