SVG now has a total of 64 active Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the environment says there are now 64 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says two new cases were recorded on Thursday – both from Rapid Antigen tests.

Twenty recoveries were noted on Thursday, and ten persons are currently hospitalized with the virus. Nine are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

9,060 cases of Covid 19 and 8,884 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 112 persons have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, 71,560 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 36,775 persons have received their first dose; 30,880 have received their second dose and 3,905 persons have received boosters

