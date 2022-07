MR RAYMOND LEDGER of Rose Bank died on Tuesday June 21st at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 3rd at the Hallie-Hathian Spiritual Baptist Church. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

