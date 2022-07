Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache is urging Vincentians to keep abreast of information on Monkey Pox, as outbreaks are reported around the world.

Dr. Keizer-Beache told NBC News that persons should familiarize themselves with the symptoms of the disease, in the event that any cases are detected here.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print