Tributes pour in on the passing of Veteran Radio Broadcaster Maxian Harry

Tributes are continuing to pour in on the passing of Veteran Radio Broadcaster, Maxian Harry.

Mr. Harry also known as the Maximizer, died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital yesterday at the age of 70.

General Manager at the National Broadcasting Corporation, Dionne John says Mr. Harry made a significant contribution to the Corporation.

General Manager at the National Broadcasting Corporation, Dionne John.

Meanwhile … Media Colleague, Theresa Daniel says Maxian was a well rounded broadcaster.

Minister of Health and Media Colleague, St. Clair Prince is saddened with the passing of Maxian Harry who he says was a very close friend.

And … Radio Announcer, Cassius Cruickshank says he had the pleasure of working with Maxian for several years.

Persons took to social media to express condolences to Maxian’s Family and Friends, and described him as a great broadcaster.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

