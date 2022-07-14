Above average hurricane season expected

Its two months into the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and Vincentians can still expect the season to be well above average.

That is according to Forecaster at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, Gregory Cato, as he provided an update to the Hurricane season on Round Table Talk last night.

Meanwhile … Director of the National Emergency Management organization NEMO Michelle Forbes said the organization has being carrying out a number of initiatives to ensure that the country is adequately prepared for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

