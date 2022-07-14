Germany Women defeated Spain Women in Group B of the 2022 Women’s European Football Championship

Eight-time European champions, Germany Women defeated Spain Women to secure top spot in Group B of the 2022 Women’s European Football Championship and avoided a quarter-final tie with hosts, England.

Germany Women were gifted an early goal when Spain Women’s goalkeeper, Sandra Panos’ clearance fell straight to Klara Buhl and she scored with a low shot.

Lucia Garcia had a chance to level for Spain Women, but sent her shot into the side netting.

Alexandra Popp, who only returned to action in March after 10 months out with a knee injury, headed in a second.

She had missed Euro 2013 and Euro 2017 with ankle injuries, but claimed her second goal at these Euros after scoring as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Denmark Women on last Friday.

Pre-tournament favourites, Spain Woomen play the Danes on Saturday. The winners will finish second and face England Women in the last eight, while the losers will be eliminated on the head-to-head rule, which is used if teams finish level on points.

If the game ends in a draw, Spain Women will finish second because of a better overall goal difference.

England Women, aiming to win the tournament for the first time, recorded the biggest victory in the competition’s history with an 8-0 victory over Norway Women on Monday to finish top of Group A.

