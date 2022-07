The number of deaths related to COVID19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is an indicator that there is significant circulation of the disease among members of the population.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who said that this country saw a significant amount of COVID19 Related deaths during the month of June.

Here’s more in today’s COVID-19 update.

