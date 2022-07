MRS NORMA LEOTHA BLAKE of Campden Park formerly of South Rivers died on Monday July 11th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 30th at the Kingstown Baptist Church, Gardens Gate. The viewing and tributes begin at 9:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print