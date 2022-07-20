A total of 146 active Covid-19 recorded in SVG

There are now 146 active cases of COVID-19 here after twenty-seven new cases were recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health says six new PCR cases and 21 new Rapid Antigen cases were recorded from 41 tests carried out yesterday.

There were 36 recoveries over the reporting period, and three people are hospitalized with the virus. All three are unvaccinated.

Health Officials say to date, there are 9,267 cases and 9,006 recoveries here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A total of 71,902 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered here. 36,897 persons received their first dose. 31, 021 had their second dose and 3,984 persons received boosters.

