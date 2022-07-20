PM Gonsalves congratulates Nicaragua on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has congratulated Nicaragua on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution.

The Prime Minister was among officials who attended a celebration Rally yesterday, which featured Dances and Patriotic Songs.

In his address at the Rally, Prime Minister Gonsalves said it is important that people remember the 1979 triumph that restored the rights of Nicaraguan families.

Government delegations from friendly countries such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, Venezuela, and Russia participated in the activity.

