The Canadian-based Vincentian musical trio, the Melisizwe Brothers will be hosting a month of activities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the month of August.

Father and Representative of the Melisizwe Brothers, Mark James said it means a lot to his family to be able to assist with the continued development of this country and they remain committed to assisting with this development.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

