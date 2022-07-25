 India defeats the West Indies by 3 runs

India defeated the West Indies by 3 runs yesterday in the 1st One Day International at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The West Indies put India in to bat first after winning the toss. Captain and opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan led his team’s batting with 97 off 99 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes. His opening partner, Shubman Gill made 64 off 53 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes, and Shreyas Iyer scored 54 off 57 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. India reached 308-7 off their 50 overs.

There were two vital partnerships. Dhawan and Gill shared an opening stand of 119 off 105 balls. After Gill was dismissed with the total on 119-1, Dhawan was joined by Iyer and they added 94 runs off 97 balls in a second wicket stand. Deepak Hooda (27) and Axar Patel (21) later added a useful stand of 42 runs off 37 balls for the sixth wicket.

For the West Indies, fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph took 2-61, left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie had 2-54, with a wicket each to fast bowler, Romario Shepherd (1-43) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein (1-51).

Left-hander, Kyle Mayers top-scored for the West Indies in their reply of 305 off 50 overs. Mayers hit a polished 75 off 68 balls with 10 fours and a six. Brandon King was the next best batsman with 54 off 66 balls, Shamarh Brooks contributed 46 off 61 balls and captain Nicholas Pooran reached 25 off 26 balls. Then in the lower order, Shepherd’s 39 not out off 25 balls, and Hosein’s unbeaten 32 off 32 balls enabled West Indies to get to just 3 runs away from victory.

Mayers and Brooks put on 117 off 114 balls for the second wicket. Pooran and King added 51 off 55 balls in a fourth wicket stand. There was a sixth wicket stand of 56 off 48 balls between Hosein and King; and Hosein and Shepherd put on a valuable 53 runs off 33 balls for the seventh wicket that almost took the West Indies to victory.

The final scores: India 308-7 off 50 overs, the West Indies 305-6 off 50 overs.

The second One Day International is scheduled for tomorrow at 9.30 a. m also at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

