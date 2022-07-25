The Board of Cricket Scotland resigns following reports of racism

The Board of Cricket Scotland has resigned a day ahead of the publication of a review of racism in the sport.

The publication is expected to report findings of institutional racism in the Scottish game.

The directors resigned with immediate effect yesterday morning after allegations of racism and discrimination some of which were made by Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq.

They said: “We are all truly sorry and have apologised publicly to everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination, in cricket in Scotland.”

In a letter sent to the interim Chief Executive of the governing body, the Directors said that they had not seen the contents of the report but had been made aware of “proposed timescales and certain mandated actions” in the document.

The Directors raised concerns that plans to find a speedy resolution to the racism issues, and to modernise the governance of cricket in Scotland were “unachievable within the timetable proposed and the current governance framework”.

The racism investigation was commissioned by funding body, SportScotland last year and is due to be published today.

