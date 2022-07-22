The Police Youths Clubs Camp to begin on July 25th

An official ceremony will be held on Monday to signal the start of the Police Youth Clubs Camp at the North Union Secondary School.

This year’s camp will be held from July 25th to August 2nd, with the theme “Showing Resilience and Recovery in Adversity”

Coordinator of the Police Youth Clubs, Sergeant Mark Billy says there are plans to revive the Youth Clubs across the country.

Sergeant Billy said the Police Youth Clubs are geared towards the positive development of all youths across the country.

Coordinator of the Police Youth Clubs across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sergeant Mark Billy.

