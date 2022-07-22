9 new Covid-19 cases recorded here in SVG

Nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded here yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to 127.

The Ministry of Health says three new PCR cases and six new Rapid Antigen cases were recorded from 16 tests carried out yesterday.

There were 34 new recoveries over the reporting period, and thirteen people are hospitalized with the virus. All are unvaccinated.

Health Officials say to date, there are 9,291 cases and 9,049 recoveries here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A total of 72,022 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally. 36,933 persons received their first dose. 31,088 had their second dose and 4,001 persons received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

