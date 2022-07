Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the 1st Test at Galle in Sri Lanka yesterday, the fifth and final day of the match.

At the close of play on Tuesday’s fourth day, Pakistan were 222-3 in their second innings chasing a victory target of 342 runs. Yesterday they completed the win at 344-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

The final scores: Sri Lanka 222 and 337, Pakistan 218 and 344-6.

