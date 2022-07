The Forestry Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is continuing extensive work under a project dubbed: Conserving Biodiversity Using the Ridge to Reef Approach.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence says the Department has been hosting a number of programs under the project and this has been very successful thus far.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

