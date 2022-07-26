SVG and Taiwan signs a 65-million dollar loan agreement

A 65-million dollar loan agreement between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan was signed today for the Kingstown Port Modernization Project.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, who expressed thanks to the Taiwanese Government through the Export Import Bank for their continued support to this country.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan says he is pleased to support this important project.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has an excellent track record with the Republic of China, Taiwan

