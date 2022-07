MS GERMINE IVERNA TRUMPET of Chateaubelair died on Saturday 16th July at the aged of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday 6th August at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The body lies at the church at 1pm. Service, tributes begins at 2pm. Burial will be at Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

